Tommy Hilfiger to open two new Scottish stores

Tommy Hilfiger is to open two new stores in Scotland - at Hammerson’s flagship destinations Silverburn in Glasgow, and Union Square in Aberdeen - as the US fashion label continues its UK store portfolio expansion.

Both of the new stores will be around 2,000 square feet in size and will carry the Tommy Hilfiger Spring 2021 menswear, womenswear and accessories collections.

The new stores will open in line with the country’s timing for non-essential retail restrictions lifting. Click-and-collect services in Scotland will open from April 5, while non-essential retailers will be able to reopen fully from 26 April.

“As a globally recognised name, Tommy Hilfiger is an incredible addition to our existing array of international and independent brands at Silverburn and Union Square,” said Iain Mitchell, UK commercial director at Hammerson, in a release. “Today’s announcement also highlights how the strongest locations remain in demand. Alongside all of our brands, customers and colleagues, we look forward to welcoming Tommy Hilfiger to Silverburn later this year.”