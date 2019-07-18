Traid opens pop-up within Anthropologie

Clothing recycling charity Traid has opened an exclusive pop-up in collaboration with Anthropologie in their King’s Road Gallery store, which features the “very best vintage finds” handpicked from the Traid warehouse.

Running from July 18 to August 4, the ‘Traid curated by Anthropologie’ pop-up will offer an eclectic selection of vintage and second-hand womenswear that has been curated by Anthropologie head of creative Luella Lane and the Traid team.

The initiative aims to highlight the amount of unworn clothes, with research shared by the charity and retailer suggesting that in London alone, 23 percent of clothes go unworn, that’s equivalent to 123 million garments.

To celebrate the collaboration and to help pass on clothes that are no longer used or wanted, donation banks will also be hosted in six of Anthropologie stores on Regent Street, King’s Road, Richmond, Spitalfields, Tunbridge Wells and Guildford.

“I was a die-hard thrifter while growing up in New York,” said Luella Lane head of creative at Anthropologie. “It was all about the search, digging around to find totally unique pieces. I grew up surrounded by clothes passed down by the matriarchs in my family so when the opportunity arose to work with Traid, I jumped at the chance.”

Traid commercial director, Enedina Columbano added: “We are really excited to be collaborating with Anthropologie. Rightly, consumers are becoming more aware of the impacts of fast fashion and because every piece in the shop is reclaimed, it’s a truly sustainable way to update your wardrobe whilst reducing your fashion footprint.”

The ‘Traid curated by Anthropologie’ will be open for two weeks until August 4 at Anthropologie’s King's Road store.

Images: courtesy of Anthropologie