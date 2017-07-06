Triumph to shutter all UK stores ahead of new retail concept

Triumph is set to shut all of its current retail stores across the UK by the end of the year, but this does not mean that Swiss lingerie label is exiting the UK market for good. Rather, Triumph aims to launch a new retail concept in the UK, which includes opening a series of stores in high footfall locations.

Retail locations set to close include Triumph stores in Bluewater, Cambridge, Churchward, Exeter, and Walton, with the Exeter store set to close for good on July 9, 2017. All stores set to close are said to be located nearby Triumph wholesale and concessions locations, which will remain open to continue serving customers, as well as its e-commerce platform.

Triumph to close all UK stores ahead of new retail launch

The store closures come as Triumph seeks to improve its profitability and presence, and sees the brand creating the opportunity to launch its new retail format in the UK. Stores are set to open in high footfall locations, which will be strategically selected, as the new retail concept aims to bring the brand's blend of heritage and innovation to life.

"Our objective is to operate a chain of very profitable Triumph retail stores", said Roman Braun, Managing Partner and Triumph's head of sales for the Western markets to DevonLive. "To that end, we are implementing a strategy to both invest further into current profitable stores and new stores, and rigidly review stores that are not performing to our financial expectations."

The new UK stores will offer curated collections and product assortment for Triumph key consumers group and offer the company array of brands, which include Triumph, Sloggi and Triaction. In addition to opening new stores across the UK, Triumph also plans on investing in its current European retail portfolio, by rolling out a new and modern store concept.

The announcement comes shortly after Triumph unveiled its new, premium sub-brand, Florale by Triumph. Set to launch in stores for Autumn/Winter 17, the brand launches sees actress Julianne Moore starring in its debut campaign.

Photos: Triumph, Facebook