UK extends commercial evictions ban until June

The UK government has extended the ban on commercial evictions in England until June 30.

The three-month extension aims to offer support for businesses such as retailers, bars and restaurants during the pandemic.

The date has already been extended several times over the past year, with the most recent one due to expire at the end of March.

Housing secretary Robert Jenrick said in a statement: “It is right that as we move through the roadmap, we ensure that businesses and renters continue to be supported.

“We have taken unprecedented action to support both commercial and residential tenants throughout the pandemic – with a 280 billion pounds economic package to keep businesses running and people in jobs and able to meet their outgoings, such as rent.”

Helen Dickinson, the chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, said the announcement “provides much-needed breathing space to retailers impacted most by the pandemic, many of which are sitting on rising rent liabilities”.

She said: “Retailers have lost over 22 billion pounds of store sales during the three lockdowns, and the ban on aggressive rent enforcement is a vital protection against being pushed into administration by landlords. Where new rent plans have not yet been agreed, tenants and landlords must use this final opportunity to reach a deal before June 30.”