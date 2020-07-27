UK footfall continues to improve, despite mandatory face coverings

Footfall across all UK retail destinations rose over the week, from July 19 to 25 by 4.4 percent, a similar rise to the week before when footfall increase by 4.5 percent, reveals the latest data from retail experts Springboard.

In England, footfall increased by 4 percent versus a rise of 6.4 percent in Scotland, however, in Northern Ireland and Wales, where face coverings were not mandatory in stores, the rise in footfall was higher, with increases of 9.4 percent and 8.7 percent respectively.

On Friday and Saturday, the first two days where face coverings in England became mandatory in retail stores, footfall in retail destinations declined by an average of 1.7 percent, added Springboard. With England being the only nation where footfall declined on these two days, rising by an average of 2.7 percent in Wales and by 1.8 percent in Northern Ireland.

However, in Scotland which is the only other nation where face coverings are mandatory, footfall rose by an average of 5.3 percent on Friday and Saturday, which Springboard notes "suggests that others factors are likely to have come into play”.

One of these factors is likely to have been the heavy rain on Saturday which was widespread across the UK. On high streets, which were exposed to the elements, footfall declined by 7.7 percent from the previous Saturday, whilst it rose in both shopping centres where it is enclosed and in retail parks, where it is easy to access stores directly, with increases of 0.3 percent in shopping centres and by 2.9 percent in retail parks.

Footfall across all retail destinations still remains 38.4 percent lower than in 2019, with Springboard quick to add that it is still the “best result” since the lockdown, moving from -40.2 percent in the week before last.

Diane Wehrle, insights director at Springboard said in a statement: “Last week delivered another first - the first time that wearing a face covering became mandatory in retail stores and enclosed destinations in England. The first few days of the latest government guidelines has not yet delivered conclusive evidence of its impact on activity in bricks and mortar destinations, however it is positive news for retailers that the annual performance is continuing to improve.”