UK footfall edges higher

Footfall across retail destinations in the UK rose by 0.5 percent last week, driven by a 3.9 percent increase across high streets.

Retail parks and shopping centres saw drops of 3.4 percent and 2.8 percent, respectively.

Footfall rose across all types of high street, but the most modest rises of 0.5 percent and +1.6 percent were in coastal and historic towns, and in regional cities outside of London (+1.7 percent).

Market towns saw an increase of 5.7 percent, while Central London saw a rise of 4.2 percent.

Despite that increase, Central London remains 61.8 percent below the 2019 level.

All UK destinations remain 28.1 percent below 2019 levels.

Shopping centres have gained slightly more ground than high streets with footfall last week 29 percent below the 2019 level. But retail parks remain the winner where footfall last week was 4.6 percent below the same week two years ago.