UK footfall rises into Black Friday, yet caution persists

UK retail destinations saw their second week of momentum heading into Black Friday, with footfall rising 6.7 percent week-on-week, according to MRI Software. High streets led the way with an 8.2 percent uplift, followed by shopping centres (+6 percent) and retail parks (+4.1 percent), reflecting renewed consumer demand for in-person shopping during peak promotional periods.

Daily footfall trends showed strong activity, with double-digit increases on Tuesday (+10.9 percent), Black Friday (+11.7 percent), and Saturday (+10.4 percent). Shopping centres were the top performer on Black Friday itself, posting a 14.8 percent uptick, while high streets rose 13.4 percent. Historic towns surged 23.2 percent, benefiting from festive markets and seasonal attractions that complemented promotional activity.

Notable growth came between 5pm and 8pm, where weekly footfall rose 29.2 percent, pointing to shoppers merging bargain hunting with festive events. High streets recorded 3.9 percent year-on-year growth in this period, contrasting declines in retail parks and shopping centres. Central London also saw strong evening activity, with footfall up 11.5 percent YoY and 16.7 percent on a weekly basis from 5pm to 11pm.

Despite robust weekly performance, overall annual footfall remained 2.2 percent lower, reflecting ongoing cost-of-living pressures. For fashion retailers, the data points to a critical December. While Black Friday drove traffic, converting that footfall into spend will determine peak-season performance.