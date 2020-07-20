UK footfall unable to sustain double digit growth

Footfall across all UK retail destinations rose by 4.5 percent last week, from the week before, but was unable to sustain double digital growth following “reopening rush,” states retail experts Springboard.

Figures reveal that while footfall increased by 4.5 percent, it was less than half the rise of the 10.6 percent increase that occurred during the reopening of hospitality and leisure businesses in England on July 4.

The rise was driven by high streets and shopping centres, where footfall rose by 6.8 percent and 4.7 percent respectively, whilst it declined marginally by 0.7 percent in retail parks.

Springboard explained that while the extent of the rise in footfall from the week before was “not as significant as hoped.” it was enough to reduce the year-on-year decline to -40.2 percent, which is the “most modest” since the start of the lockdown.

Retail footfall rose on all bar one day last week, peaking on Wednesday and Thursday where the rise in footfall averaged at 9.9 percent. At the weekend, the rise in footfall was far more modest averaging at just 1.3 percent. This Springboard notes that this is an indication of the ongoing effect of people still being on furlough, meaning that the weekend is not seen currently as significant for a trip out as it is for those who are working Monday to Friday.

Scotland and Wales record rising footfall following easing of lockdown restrictions

The results by nation demonstrated the positive effect of the easing of lockdown restrictions, with footfall in Scotland and Wales rising from the previous week by 21.7 percent and 15.6 percent respectively.

In Scotland's shopping centres, which opened for the first time last week, footfall rose by a 66.7 percent, while in Wales footfall in high streets rose by 27.5 percent.

In Central London and other large cities around the UK footfall rose by 15 percent over the week – more than double the rate of increase across all UK high streets, however, the gap between last year and this year remains far greater, with an annual decline of 67.2 percent in historic towns and a decline of 71.3 percent in Central London.

Diane Wehrle, Insights Director at Springboard said in a statement: “Last week demonstrated that the longed-for flood of shoppers returning to bricks and mortar destinations and retail stores once again became a trickle, with a week on week rise in footfall that was less than half that in the previous week.

"Despite the limited rise in footfall, the year on year result is at its most modest yet, which does provide a glimmer of hope for the struggling retail industry.”

