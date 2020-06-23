UK footfall up 45 percent as stores reopen, but London suffers

A week after non-essential stores have reopened, the latest data from retail Intelligence experts Springboard reveals footfall between Monday 15th June and Sunday 21st June, across all UK retail destinations, rose by 45 percent from the previous week.

In retail destinations footfall rose by 46.7 percent from the week before, compared with just 8.5 percent in Wales and 11.5 percent in Scotland.

Footfall in London’s West End still remains at a much lower level than last year; 80.8 percent lower in the West End in 2019 compared with 59.2 percent lower in England’s high streets.

The opening of non-essential retail has led to an improvement in the UK year on year change to -54 percent from around -80 percent in the middle of the lockdown.

Photo: Lockdown via Pexels