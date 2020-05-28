UK government launches 50 million pound Reopening High Streets Safely Fund

The UK government has launched a new 50 million pound fund to help the high street recover following the lockdown.

The new reopening High Streets Safely Fund aims to help councils in England with the costs of introducing new health and safety measures for shoppers and retail workers.

These new safety measures will come in the form of new signs, street markings and temporary barriers to help prepare stores to reopen.

Councils can also use the money to develop local marketing campaigns to explain any of the changes made to stores.

The money will be allocated to councils on a per capita basis.

On Monday, the government announced that all non-essential stores could reopen from 15 June.

“As we begin to slowly return to normality, the re-opening of our high streets will be key to kick-starting our economic recovery. Levelling up the regions and supporting our high streets has always been central to the mission of this government,” High Streets Minister Simon Clarke said in a statement.

“That’s why we are providing an extra £50 million for councils to support a range of safety measures that will help get these businesses back on track and ensure that people can enjoy their time visiting their local high street safely again.”

The fund is in addition to the earlier announced 3.2 billion pound care package for councils to help them deal with the immediate pressures caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.