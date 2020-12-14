UK retail footfall continues to grow in run-up to Christmas

Footfall across all UK retail destinations rose by 19.5 percent last week from the week before, new research reveals.

Shopper traffic increased by 26.3 percent in shopping centres, 21.1 percent in high streets, and 9 percent in retail parks, according to the latest figures from retail experts Springboard.

However, despite increases over the past two weeks, footfall remains substantially lower than last year - 29.9 percent below 2019 levels across all destinations. In high streets and shopping centres, the levels were 38.1 percent and 33.2 percent lower than last year, respectively. Footfall in retail parks is now just 8.6 percent lower than last year.

Diane Wehrle, insights director at Springboard, said in a statement: “In the second week following the reopening of non-essential retail stores footfall across UK retail destinations continued to rise. The uplift was smaller than in the first week, but it was still significantly greater than in the second week following the reopening of retail in June, indicating the desire of shoppers to visit bricks and mortar stores in the run-up to Christmas.

“The demand by shoppers to visit retail destinations is highlighted by the contrast with this week in 2019 when footfall declined, following a surge in demand in the previous two weeks, most likely as a result of Black Friday.”