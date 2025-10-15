UK retail sales increase in September yet shoppers delay clothing purchases

New figures from the British Retail Consortium (BRC) suggest a 2.3 percent year-on-year uptick in total retail sales for the month of September, as food sales drive performance.

The figure came slightly ahead of September 2024, and was above the 12-month average growth rate of 2.1 percent. While food sales increased 4.3 percent, non-food sales rose at a more marginal rate of 0.7 percent, against a growth of 1.7 percent in the same month last year.

Online non-food sales led the way, increasing 1 percent YoY, against a sharper 3.4 percent increase in September 2024. In-store non-food sales, meanwhile, rose just 0.5 percent, yet still remained above the 12-month average growth of 0.4 percent.

In a statement, Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the BRC, said the retail spending uptick comes amid the wait for the government’s Autumn Budget, due in November, and higher household bills.

She continued: “Milder weather meant shoppers delayed refreshing Autumn and Winter wardrobes and growth in food sales was largely inflationary rather than volume growth. Meanwhile, Electrical sales were buzzing thanks to the release of the new iPhone and Apple Watch.”