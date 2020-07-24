UK retail sales return to pre-Covid-19 levels

The UK’s retail sales in June returned to around the same levels they were before the Covid-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the industry.

The volume of retail sales in June increased by 13.9 percent compared to May as shoppers cautiously returned to the high street. The increase in sales over May and June have now helped sales return to around the same levels as they were before the pandemic, according to the latest data from ONS.

Non-food stores and fuel sales experienced strong growth in June of 45.5 percent and 21.5 percent, respectively. However, those levels have still not recovered from the sharp falls experienced in March and April.

In the three months to June, sales volume decreased by 9.5 percent when compared with the previous three months. The proportion of online spending reduced to 31.8 percent in June compared with the record 33.3 percent in May.