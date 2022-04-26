UK retail sees footfall slump after Easter

Retail destinations across the UK saw a 7 percent drop in footfall following the Easter weekend.

On Easter Monday retail parks saw a 8.8 percent rise, which reduced the overall impact, but shopping centres saw a 7.6 percent drop and high streets a 5.5 percent drop in visitors.

The figures from Springboard show the gap in comparison to 2019 narrows to -12.8 percent compared to -15.4 percent on the week before.

Diane Wehrle, Insights Director at Springboard, comments: “The overall result for last week was significantly impacted by drops in footfall on both Easter Sunday - when stores were closed – and on Easter Monday, when only retail parks recorded an increase in footfall, most probably driven by shoppers restocking on food and groceries following the Easter weekend.

Over the rest of the week, despite the continuation of the dry and sunny weather over much of the UK, footfall declined from the week before on every day other than Tuesday - a sharp contrast with the week before last when footfall had increased every day in the lead up to Easter, and also on Good Friday and Easter Saturday.

As they had been during Easter week, shopping centres were the hardest hit. They underperformed high streets and retail parks from Monday to Thursday, although they then outperformed them both on Friday (although still negative) and then rebounded into positive territory on Saturday which contrasted with a drop in high street footfall.”