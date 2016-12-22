UK shoppers take time off work to Christmas shop

Nearly one in five (19 percent) take time off work to “make the most” of going Christmas shopping, according to new research from shopping centre operator Intu.

It’s Countdown to Christmas report reveals that the rise in leisure-led shopping means more people are making time for the “experience” by booking time off work to combine shopping with socialising, with five percent of this group taking as many as three and a half days off. While 16 percent said they are more likely to go shopping in the evening at Christmas than at any other time of the year.

Intu’s research also notes that we are a nation of last minute shoppers with nearly a third (31 percent) waiting until this week to finish buying gifts, while as many as one in seven people haven’t even started.

David Fischel, Intu chief executive, said: “Shopping behaviours throughout the year are evolving as a result of changing consumer expectations, new technology and social media, with shoppers looking for something that goes beyond the transactional.

“Going Christmas shopping remains an important and special part of Christmas tradition as people bring together shopping and socialising like never before. Our mission is to create their perfect shopping experience and, by getting it right for them, we’re also getting it right for our retailers.”