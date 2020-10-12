UK to announce local lockdown restrictions to tackle second coronavirus wave

The UK government on Monday is to tighten restrictions in a bid to control the growing wave of Covid-19 infections.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to unveil a three-tier system designed to simplify the UK’s local lockdown restrictions.

Regions including Liverpool will face stricter restrictions and placed in the third tier. Here pubs, bars, gyms, casinos and limited retail will be closed for a second time. Liverpool’s metro mayor Steve Rotheram said any closures would need to be accompanied by financial support from the government.

“Our primary focus has always been to protect lives and livelihoods while controlling the spread of the virus, and these measures will help achieve that aim,” a spokesperson from Boris Johnson’s Downing Street office said in a statement.

Johnson is expected to set out a new system of “local Covid alert levels” of medium, high or very high, aimed at helping tailor restrictions for different parts of England.

Mr Rotheram told BBC Breakfast he wanted “some surety from national government that if we hit some milestones we can come out of tier 3 very quickly”.

He said the government had been clear the Liverpool City Region would be placed in the highest category, with “no ifs, no buts”.

He said it had already been agreed that there would be more local control over track and trace and enforcement measures but there was still some reassurance needed on wider financial support for businesses which would be severely impacted by going into tier 3.

Image via Pexels; article sources: BBC, City AM