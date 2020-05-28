Under Armour announces phased reopening of stores in North America

Under Armour plans to have reopened almost half of its North American stores by the end of this week. The company first began opening stores in the U.S. on May 15.

The company continues to follow advice of government and public health officials as it reopens additional stores on a case-by-case basis. It has also developed strict health and safety protocols in its reopened stores, such as reduced store hours, limited store occupancy, requiring teammates and customers to wear masks in the store and adding hand sanitizing stations throughout the store.

Under Armour is also holding back back returned products for at least 72 hours before allowing the products back to the store floor and temporarily closed all fitting rooms

"We are excited to begin reopening our doors in North America," the company's president and CEO, Patrik Frisk, said in a statement. "Fitness and staying healthy are top of mind for our customers and we are committed to serving them safely, while ensuring our teammates' wellbeing remains our top priority."