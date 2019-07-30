Urban Outfitters launches clothing rental company Nuuly

URBN, the parent company of Anthopologie, Free People, and Urban Outfitters, has launched Nuuly, a new rental service.

According to an announcement from the company, Nuuly will offer its subscribers the opportunity to rent from the brands included in URBN’s portfolio as well as with over 100 third-party labels such as AGOLDE, Paige Denim, Alice McCall, LoveShackFancy, and more. Additionally, subscribers will also be able to choose from a collection of one-of-a-kind vintage pieces.

Nuuly’s subscriptions are available for 88 USD and include six items per month. On average, the merchandise consumers would be getting in each box is about 800 USD, according to URBN. The assortment of products will include a variety of categories including premium denim, dresses, seasonal outerwear, and more. There will also be options available ranging in sizes 00 to 26, as well as styles available for petite sizes.

Nuuly is available now.

Images: Courtesy of Nuuly