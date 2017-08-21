US iGens “most enthusiastic” to shop on Black Friday

While the general consensus might be one of waning interest from consumers regarding shopping events such as Black Friday, new research suggests that younger consumers are most likely to shop in stores on Black Friday.

The research from Mintel reveals that US iGeneration, defined as consumers aged 18-22, are the “most enthusiastic” to shop on Black Friday, with 42 percent stating that they like to shop in stores during the holiday event, nearly double the amount of holiday shoppers overall with 23 percent.

Despite this renewed interest in brick-and-mortar holiday shopping, Cyber Monday remains the most popular holiday shopping day with 30 percent of American shoppers saying they like to shop online on Cyber Monday.

Getting the best deal is a top priority for most Americans reveals the research, with nearly half (45 percent) of winter holiday shoppers agreeing that they prefer to shop wherever they get the best deals, regardless of whether it is in-store or online.

“Black Friday is not dead, with younger shoppers proving to be a bright spot for the unofficial kick-off to holiday shopping. Interest among iGen and Millennial shoppers highlights an opportunity for brands to stay engaged with younger consumers as their behaviours evolve,” said Alexis DeSalva, retail and apparel analyst at Mintel. “Retailers looking to win on both Cyber Monday and Black Friday, and retain some of the notoriety of these shopping events, should consider running offers or spotlighting hot products in-store and online on both occasions.

DeSalva added: “As consumers conduct more of their holiday shopping online, it’s likely the shopping time frame will extend beyond peak holiday season as key sales days shift.”

As well as interest in Cyber Monday sales events, more than four in five consumers said that they plan to shop online this upcoming holiday season. With the internet taking an increasing role in Christmas shopping, with more than a quarter saying they research items online before buying them in-store and one in six add that they plan to do more shopping in stores, but end up doing it online.