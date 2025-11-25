US labels Janie and Jack, Hatch make UK debut with dual-concept store

Childrenswear brand Janie and Jack and maternity fashion label Hatch are set to embark on a joint UK debut. The two US brands have tapped London’s Chelsea neighbourhood as the site for their new dual-concept retail store.

Located in the Gaumont Building on King’s Road, the store intends to provide an elevated shopping experience, offering premium maternity essentials and children’s apparel, as well as gifting and seasonal collections.

The site will serve as both the brands’ regional flagship presence and a base for future international expansion under their parent company, the Matri Group.

For Matri, which operates with the backing of Go Global Retail, the launch reflects a wider mission to build a multi-brand platform driving long-term global growth, agility and scalability.

In a statement, the group’s president and chief financial officer, Mo Beig, said: "Our London opening represents more than a retail expansion — it's a symbol of our evolving vision.

“We're building a connected community that supports families from maternity through childhood where design, craftsmanship, and style come together across every stage of life."