Vans to fill former Miss Selfridges flagship site

Arcadia has reportedly lined up American footwear brand Vans to fill the former Miss Selfridge site on Oxford Street.

Arcadia, which owns Topshop, Dorothy Perkins, Miss Selfridge, Wallis, Evans and Burton, has agreed to lease the site to Vans, the Evening Standard reports. Last month, Arcadia was given the go-ahead to close 23 stores across the UK and Ireland as part of a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA).

Additionally, the company plans to shut an additional 25 Miss Selfridge and Evans stores. The Miss Selfridge store on Oxford Street was one of those affected and has since moved into a concession in the basement of Topshop next door.

The new store will be one of Vans’ largest stores globally and is planned to open by the end of the year.

