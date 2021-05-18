Versace opens first boutique in Prague

Italian luxury label Versace has opened the doors of its first boutique in Prague.

Located at the heart of the city’s luxury shopping hub in Pařížská, the 125 square metre store has been created “as an exhibition space” that showcases the latest women’s and men’s collections as a series of tableaux vivants.

The store’s interior, designed following the concept created by famed architect Gwenael Nicolas, features elegant, fluted walls in neutral tones, abstract marble floors, and plush blue carpets.

The space has also been created with sustainability in mind in terms of the materials used and its energy consumption. For that reason, the boutique received a silver LEED certificate.