Very plans expansion to plus size range following growth of category

British e-commerce retailer Very is set to expand its plus-size fashion offering, following a 75 percent sale growth in the category year-on-year since July 2021.

The category was boosted by the new additions of Yours, Evans, City Chic and Avenue, which added to the 90 plus-size brands the online retailer currently offers.

According to a release, Very is planning to partner with more brands in 2022, increasing the number of products available throughout all price points.

It is also set to continue growing the V by Very Curve range, an own-brand label offering items up to size 32.

The retailer, which is operated by The Very Group, stated that more than 420,000 customers have shopped the plus-size category since July this year. It also reported that customer searches for ‘plus size’ and ‘curve’ on its website rose up to 14 percent over the last 12 months.

“We’re focused on creating a fashion offer that helps real women feel confident every day, whatever their clothes size,” said Emma Alexander, fashion director at The Very Group. “Expanding our plus size ranges is an important part of making our overall fashion offer even more diverse and we’re excited to be adding more brands at pace.”