VF Corp begins operations at new UK fulfilment centre

VF Corporation has begun operations at a new “state-of-the-art” fulfilment centre in Bardon, Leicestershire through its local subsidiary, VF Northern Europe Limited.

The 600,000 square foot warehouse will allow VF to provide more efficient distribution services for its brands’ wholesale, e-commerce and retail customers in the UK – serving almost 90 percent of the market within a day.

The warehouse will employ approximately 250 people during peak periods.

The US company, which owns brands Supreme, The North Face, Timberland, and Vans, has been increasing its investment in the UK in the past two years, having launched its new F Axtell House business hub in 2019, followed closely by the opening of new Timberland and Vans London flagship stores.

The centre also includes a number of green technologies including low water usage fittings and electric solar gain devices to reduce energy and heat waste. The building design has achieved a BREEAM ‘Outstanding Rating’, VF said.

Recruitment for roles at the new centre began last year, with the majority of them already filled. Additional operator jobs will be added as volume increases throughout the year.

“We are extremely proud to mark the opening of the VF’s most technologically advanced fulfilment centre in the region,” said Martino Scabbia Guerrini, VF’s president of the EMEA region, in a statement.

“This exciting new development, which supports the evolution of our supply chain business model, bolsters our UK presence, our number one market in EMEA. It also underlines our commitment to be a consumer-minded, retail-centric and hyper-digital enterprise as part of our company transformation and long-term growth strategy.”

Image: The North Face