Vince announces store openings in NYC and London

Contemporary ready-to-wear brand Vince is expanding its global retail offerings. The LA-based company is opening new stores in New York City and London.

Located on Fifth Avenue in midtown Manhattan, the new Vince flagship in New York will carry all of the brand's categories, which include womenswear, menswear, footwear, handbags and home goods.

Vince is opening its first London location in South Kensington. This store marks the brand's first permanent location in Europe. The two-story 1,400-square-foot space will sell a curated assortment of each of the brand's product categories.

“We are thrilled to advance our global retail strategy with the opening of our first UK/European Vince store in the South Kensington neighborhood of London,” Craig Samuelson, senior vice president, international, said in a statement. “We have a strong following in the UK and believe this store will help to solidify our presence in the market and provide us with the opportunity to further connect with the local Vince community.”

Vince will offer its shoppers monthly programming at both of its new stores. Events will include wellness sessions, creative workshops and in-store panels, each tailored to the consumer-base of their respective locations.