Vivobarefoot launches new ReVivo program with 'Take Back' initiative to recycle sneakers from any brand

Vivobarefoot has launched a new ReVivo program, which sees the minimalist, barefoot-inspired footwear brand take back old, used sneakers from any brand for recycling and is expanding the program to the US and Europe.

Designed to help consumers be more aware of their consumption habits and use their shoes for longer, the new initiative offers shoppers a 20 percent discount on a new pair of Vivobarefoot footwear if they send in their old shoes from any brand for recycling. Available in the United States, United Kingdom, and Europe, the new initiative builds on ReVivo's current platform, launched in 2020 in the UK together with The Boot Repair Company.

ReVivo's new take back initiative from Vivobarefoot Credits: Vivobarefoot

Via the brand’s ReVivo platform, customers can send in their used or worn Vivobarefoot shoes to be restitched, fixed, or resoled so they can keep on using them. In addition, customers send in old Vivobarefoot shoes ready to be sent to the landfill to be repaired and resold on the ReVivo platform for up to 50 percent off the original retail price. Footwear that is too worn or cannot be repaired is recycled.

Through the new Take Back scheme, Vivobarefoot is now open to recycling sneakers from any brand to raise awareness surrounding the importance of shifting to a circular economy. Since 2020, ReVivo has refurbished over 170,000 pairs of Vivobarefoot shoes. During the financial year 2023/2024, the brand renewed a record amount of footwear, 62,300 pairs, compared to 41,300 in the previous year. In addition, Vivobarefoot reported seeing a 20 percent increase in year-on-year growth in the UK, with customers sending in their Vivos shoes for repair.

ReVivo's new take back initiative from Vivobarefoot Credits: Vivobarefoot

“Vivo is really leading the way on footwear repair - showing that it works, that it’s profitable and enhances brand image,” said Jamie Whitehouse, director of operations at The Boot Repair Company, who has been working with Vivobarefoot since 2019. “Our work with Vivo has opened up a new business model for the BRC, and we started working with other brands.”

“I started at the BRC about four years ago when there were seven or eight people here. We’re now up to 84, and we’ve just opened a warehouse in Amsterdam - which means more of Europe can now buy from ReVivo.com and get their Vivos repaired,” continued Whitehouse in a statement. “I think the momentum of the repair and refurb movement comes from three things all happening at once: the need to be more sustainable, the commercial motivation, and customers feeling the pinch.”

ReVivo's new take back initiative from Vivobarefoot Credits: Vivobarefoot

The new Take Back initiative on Vivobarefoot Revivo program is now available online at ReVivo.com for customers in the US, UK and Europe, with plans to expand the platform in the near future.