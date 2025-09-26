Wax to expand beyond London with new store in Leeds

Wax London is set to expand beyond London with the opening of its first store outside England’s capital city. The menswear retailer has chosen Leeds for its new destination, marking a “major milestone” for the brand.

Set to open in October, the 2,392 square foot space will be located at Victoria Leeds, in the Victoria Quarter, where it will sit alongside British heritage brands like Barbour and Mulberry.

The store will offer a range of various menswear pieces available in a diverse range of fabrics, textures and patterns. Footwear and accessories will also be available.

According to Roger Wightman, managing director for Wax London, the decision to land in Leeds reflected the need to partner with a “destination that fully reflects our values”.

“Quality is key to us, and Victoria Leeds’ reputation and premium tenant mix perfectly encapsulates this. We can’t wait to bring Wax London to the people of Leeds,” Wightman added.

This latest opening builds on Wax’s ongoing expansion plan in the UK, dedicated to strengthening its physical presence in key markets. The company currently operates three retail locations in London, after initially venturing into retail in 2020.

Growth is also being eyed internationally, with Wax London having entered the US market earlier this year through a residency with LA retailer The Optimist. The company has since signed on a new logistics partner in the region, allowing it to directly ship products to customers.