Westfield London predicts record summer

Westfield London is predicting “record growth” in international visitors this summer, following its 600 million pound expansion.

The shopping centre giant is making the claim following “positive growth” in tourism figures in summer 2017, which was before the expansion, as well as new figures revealing that over half a billion visitors have been welcomed across the two London centres in the past 10 years, generating over 15 billion pounds in sales.

Westfield London also added that sales from Chinese visitors rose 2.4 percent in the first quarter of 2018, while sales from Middle Eastern and Northern African visitors continue to increase. The shopping centre has also seen an increase in average spend, with customers spending more than 500 pounds per person in the first three months of the year, with shoppers from Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and UAE highlighted as the top three spending Middle Eastern countries.

The predictions of a record summer comes as Westfield London welcomes the latest phase of openings, including the 70,000 square foot Primark store opening alongside the new John Lewis department store , which opened its doors in March.

In addition, Westfield is also increasing its appeal to the international audience with a diversification of its food and drink offering geared towards tourists including the opening of Ichiba in July, which will be Europe’s largest Japanese foodhall, a world-first, bringing the best artisanal food, drink, homewares and gifts from Japan together in one place in London.

This summer will also see the introduction of Westfield Square, a dedicated outdoor events space, which will be hosting dining and entertainment experiences throughout the summer and 2018. The square is one of the focal points of the expansion and is adjacent to Wood Lane and White City tube stations. It will feature themes for each month - June is music month, July is summer of sport, August is colour month and September is design month.

Myf Ryan, chief marketing officer Europe and group director of brand and strategic marketing for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield said in a press release: “The 600 million pound expansion of Westfield London has allowed us to diversify our offering so that we appeal to more international visitors than ever before. With summer a key moment for tourism we are excited to offer world firsts such as Ichiba and our very own major outdoor entertainment space in Westfield Square, ensuring we continue to be a destination for international visitors.

“This latest investment in Westfield London is testimony to its strength over the past 10 years, with the centre continuing to experience high retail demand for space from luxury, high street and innovative brands looking to house the very latest in retail, dining, leisure and entertainment.”

Image: courtesy of Westfield London