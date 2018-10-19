Westminster council launches ambitious plan for pedestrianised Oxford Street

Imagine shopping along Oxford Street and not having to worry about about getting run over by a double decker bus when nipping across Oxford Circus to Topshop. London's busiest shopping street could soon be prioritised for pedestrians under a new proposal from Westminster council, which will ban busses and commercial vehicles that are not zero-emissions.

Earlier this week Westminster City Council unveiled its ambitious plans to future proof the Oxford Street District so that it will lead the way in reinventing the concept of the successful high street amidst thriving residential neighbourhoods in order that it remains the economic powerhouse of the capital and jewel in the West End crown.

The council approved a budget of 150 million pounds to increase pedestrian space long Oxford Street, despite two traffic lanes remaining open for the entire length of the street, with a maximum speed imposed of 20mph. A piazza-style Oxford Circus could meet the equivalent of 'two Trafalgar Squares' and a new gateway into the West End at Marble Arch.

According to the Financial Times the council did not set a date for its ambitious, zero-emission target.

Craig McWilliam, chief executive of Grosvenor Britain & Ireland, which has large landholdings in Mayfair, to the south of Oxford Street, said: “We hope these proposals can bring an end to the perceived trade-off between economic growth in the West End and a better experience for residents.”

Cabinet member for place shaping and planning Richard Beddoe in a statement said: “In developing this strategy we have listened carefully to those who know best – those who live, work, visit and do business in the area that has helped shape our deep understanding of what makes the place so special and what we should do to enhance the area.

“We are all well aware of the challenges the district faces and we want to bring all the available public and private resources to bear to tackle them head on and future proof the district’s ongoing success which is vital for Westminster and London. This strategy and the significant funding we have set aside is the enabler to make this happen.”

Facts and figures of Oxford Street

A spokesperson for London Mayor Sadiq Khan said: “The mayor has been briefed by Westminster council on their latest plans, and the mayor’s office and TfL will look at them in detail over the coming weeks.

“The mayor has made clear that the status quo simply isn’t an option for the future of Oxford Street, and for the millions of Londoners and visitors who use it every year, nothing short of a transformation is required.

“Any new plans must secure the future of the West End’s economy and provide comprehensive solutions to the major challenges facing the area, including improving air quality and dealing with the serious overcrowding issues that will be exacerbated on Oxford Street over the coming years.”

Six hundred thousand people visit Oxford Street every day, with 30 percent from overseas. It is one of the largest job markets in London, with 155,000 people employed in the district. 49 percent of those are in professional services and 24 percent in retail. Annual retails sales on Oxford Street, Regent Street and Bond Street total an incredible 9 billion pounds.

Photo courtesy of New West End Company; article sources The Financial Times and City AM