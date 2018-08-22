Yohji Yamamoto launches global e-commerce website

Japanese designer Yohji Yamamoto has launched an English-language one-stop webstore for all of his brands, called ‘The Shop Yohji Yamamoto’.

The fashion house’s e-commerce will feature web-only brand S'yte, Yohji Yamomoto Produce, which reproduces his signature hits, genderless Ground Y line, casual wear web-only Yohji Yamamoto + Noir brand, luxury accessories line, Discord Yohji Yamamoto, and functional and everyday wear brand, Y’s.

S’yte, which launched in September 2011, and Ground Y, the fashion concept that aims to offer genderless and ageless style through synchronising different aspects of Yohji Yamamoto, will both make their global debut on the e-commerce, as these two brands have previously only been available in Japan.

In addition, the webstore will also sell Limi Feu, designed by his daughter Limi Yamamoto, which places emphasis on the “ambience, volume, and comfortableness by removing excess”.

The online store will offer delivery to around 130 countries across the world with transactions in US dollars via Visa, Mastercard or Paypal. The fashion house also added that they plan to release an app in the early September, and a Chinese language web store later in the same month.

