Yours Clothing opens 130th store

Plus-size fashion retailer Yours Clothing is continuing its expansion with the opening of its 130th store in Bromley.

The opening coincided with the retailer reporting that sales were up 22 percent to 41 million pounds in the six months to July 20, while pre-tax profits grew to 5 million pounds during the same period.

During the period, Yours Clothing opened 16 new stores, launched a German e-commerce site, created a new app and allowed customers to reserve items online for collection within an hour.

Yours Clothing chief operating officer, Resh Dorka, said: “Our stores are an integral part of our business as spaces to showcase our products and offer the excellent in-store service we know our customers really value.

“Our strong first-half performance demonstrates the excellent momentum in the business and the increasing recognition of Yours as a go-to destination for great fitting, excellent value, fashionable plus size products.”