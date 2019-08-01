Zalando sees strong customer growth

Could Zalando be a starting point for online fashion? The Berlin-based company certainly seems to think so. According to its latest figures the e-commerce giant saw its active customer base increase 15.2 percent to 3.7 million across its 17 European markets. In a statement the company said visits to its website increased 34.3 percent to 986.4 million, 84 percent of which came through mobile devices, and resulted in a record number of orders (36.1 million).

While most would agree Zalando is neither a destination for emerging brands or even luxury, it has come a long way since offering the usual suspects of mid-market fashion. Certainly the Versace timepieces retailing for 1,450 euros and a men’s patterned silk shirt costing 550 euros would have been impossible to sell just a few years ago.

Zalando said several new initiatives to excel the customer experience are underway, including building a new warehouse in the Netherlands to better serve customers across its Western European markets. In Germany, Zalando has doubled the number of parcels delivered on the same or next day compared to the first quarter and in Switzerland it is testing same-day evening delivery in the Zurich region. The company is also focusing on sustainable fashion and expanding its premium assortment. Its Partner Program with offline retailers has grown to more than 1,300 offline stores connected to the Zalando platform.

Chief Financial Officer David Schröder said in a statement: “More customers than ever before have chosen Zalando as their starting point for fashion. This proves that our continuous efforts to deliver a best in class fashion experience pay off.”

