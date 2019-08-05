Zara expands lifestyle categories as it merges Zara Home

Zara’s parent company announced in March that its Zara Home business would be partially integrated into the Zara brand, with some stores to stock a selection of home and loungewear in addition to its fashion ranges.

Zara Home has been expanding of late, and this week the Spanish fashion giant added kitchen appliances to its staple of fabrics, crockery, tableware and general household goods.

As part of the company’s omni-channel strategy, Zara Home products will be rolled out on the Zara website, allowing the company to test customer demand before it becomes available in more markets. Inditex Chairman Pablo Isla said that the online store will see the brands take advantage of their operational and management synergies. “The goal is to leverage operational and brand management of the store and online platform in a combined manner.”

For its new appliances range Zara has inked a partnership with Smeg, as well as with Arcos for a new collection of professional kitchen knives.

In July Inditex revealed its sustainability goals, stating “we always looking for ways in which we can do better: working on new technologies, new ways to work with recycled materials, and helping create new fabrics that our designers, as well as others in the industry, can work with in the future.” In its homeware collection this pledge has been translated to increasing its ceramics ranges and replacing plastic in household items such as brooms.