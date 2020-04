It has been 25 years since Jean Paul Gaultier's 1995 most memorable fashion show. Vogue celebrates the anniversary by interviewing many of the people involved in the preparation and execution of his show. Jean Paul Gaultier himself, Claudia Huidobro, Carmen Dell'Orefice, and more look back at the innovative tech-meets-punk runway show, detailing some of the event's most memorable moments.

Video source: Vogue, via Youtube.