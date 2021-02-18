Men's Fashion Trendbook FW21 by Peclers Paris

For FashionUnited, Peclers Paris shares its vision about Men's Fashion for the FW21-22 season.

Change is fascinating! Take action and get creative to challenge traditional thinking.

Now is the time to find the right balance between pragmatism and audacity. Invent positive scenarios to create a rich future that blends common sense and fantasy. Protect Nature and build tomorrow’s dreams around it. At a time when identities, styles, and cultures are mixed with unprecedented fluidity, let’s dare to dream of a collective and inclusive world, where engagement is key no matter where you live. With these values in mind, Peclers Paris Team has reorganized the book’s architecture and content to make it a creative catalyst in sync with a changing world.

More videos on FW21 trends by Peclers Paris to follow, stay tuned!

Video source: Peclers Paris

Photo credit: Peclers Paris