Valentino's short film series, featuring Tomi Adeyemi

For their new video series, with the purpose of highlighting the work, thoughts, and inspiration of today’s thinkers, Valentino has featured Tomi Adeyemi. The writer from Nigerian-American roots, whose acclaimed book Children of Blood and Bone is part of a magical trilogy, is said to become the new JK Rowling. When she’s not busy writing a new book, she’s very active on her blog.

For Tomi, the world is as magical as you make it. The poetic short film is very enlightening about her point of view on how to create powerful characters. Tomi wanders around a doll-house like scenario while wearing Valentino’s last season from head to toes.