Video: 9 Top models on racism in the industry

"I just think it is really messed up how refugees are viewed and my job is to just show you guys we are capable of doing and everything that someone who is born in the western world is doing," Adut Akech shares in Vogue's short film sharing 9 model's stories on racism and privilege in the fashion industry. Models including Adut Akech, Fran Summers, Kerolyn Soares, Kaia Gerber, Ugbad Abdi, Adesuwa Aighewi, Anok Yai, Paloma Elsesser and Jill Kortleve share personal stories, opinions and experiences on the topic.

Source: Vogue, via YouTube