Video: Alexander McQueen Autumn/Winter 2020 pre-collection

The film that accompanies the new Alexander McQueen collection has as its main inspiration the Art Nouveau movement in Great Britain.

For this pre-fall collection, designer Sarah Burton has focused on the history, landscapes and traditions of the United Kingdom. Merging the floral symbols of modernism with nods to the colors and textures of geology, from gold, silver and copper to glass, agate and flint.

"The juxtaposition between sobriety and seduction, the crude and the refined, the texture and softness, the light and the darkness, all contrasts with the writing of the house by Alexander McQueen.," commented the McQueen house.

Fuente: Alexander Mcqueen / YouTube

Source: Alexander McQueen, via YouTube