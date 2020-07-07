Video: Dior's Autumn-Winter 20/21 haute couture film

Paris haute couture week is in full swing and Dior is presenting possibly the weeks most anticipated shows. The couture collection designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri is showcased online in a film directed by Matteo Garrone. The mystical film is set in Garden of Ninfa, Latina, Italy complete with mermaids, snails, and statues coming to life all dressed in simple greek goddess gowns until they are able to pick a look from the newest AW20/21 collection.

“Cinema is an art that is both creative and artisanal, a work of authorship and collaboration. It’s very similar to the savoir-faire of fashion,” Maria Grazia Chiuri explains on Dior's YouTube channel.

Source: Dior, via YouTube