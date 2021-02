In this video, luxury fashion house Dolce & Gabanna has presented its FW21 menswear collection. The fashion show was created with the intention to celebrate new languages, connections and generations.

Watch the video below.

Do you want to see more FW21 clothing collections? Click here to view the FashionUnited Marketplace.

Video: Dolce & Gabanna via YouTube

Photo credit: Dolce & Gabanna, Facebook