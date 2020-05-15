Video: Dolce & Gabbana hosts a stitching and knitting workshop

During this time of crisis, Dolce & Gabbana began a new project titled 'Fatto In Casa' which translated from Italian to: “Made at Home”. This series explores the shared human experiences of quarantine that connects us all.

In this edition, Elisa, a Prototype Operator for Dolce & Gabbana, shares how stictching and knitting helps her stay sane in lockdown. Elisa shares a workshop on needlework and knitting for those that might want to attempt during their own stay-at-home time.

Source: Dolce & Gabbana, via YouTube