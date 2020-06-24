Video: Fashion brands stepping up to assist in coronavirus relief efforts

- FashionUnited |
-
During the coronavirus outbreak the fashion industry is stepping it up to aid shortages of important protective products to healthcare workers. Using their vast resources, 11 fashion brands in particular are rushing to fulfill the needs of those combating the virus by setting up workshops to produce face masks or contributing donations to relief efforts. Brands like Chanel to Canada Goose and more are joining the effort to help fight Covid-19
Source: Business Insider, via YouTube