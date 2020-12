In this video, Gucci unveils its collaboration with The North Face. The ready-to-wear assortment collection includes outerwear such as goose-feather down-padded coats, a bomber and a vest, as well as shirts, skirts, dresses and jumpsuits.

The collection was designed by Alessandro Michele and the campaign was shot by Daniel Shea.

Watch the video below.

Video: Gucci via YouTube

Photo credit: Gucci, Facebook