Video: How Kanye West built the Yeezy empire

In 2009, Kany West started working with Nike and designed sneakers for the first time. With a price above 200 dollars, the shoes were released in small quantities and sold out immediately. Those shoes are now sold for thousands of dollars. The success of these shoes put West on the map. His designs had been ridiculed for years, but some of that excitement turned into skepticism. Some Yeezy models cost much less on the resale market than they did a few years ago. And the price on the resale market is a sign of the influence of a product.

Source:CNBC, via YouTube