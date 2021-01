In this video, Spanish luxury fashion house Loewe has presented its FW21 collection at Paris Fashion Week. Loewe’s creative director Jonathan Anderson has introduced this collection as ‘A Show in a Book and A Show on a Shirt.’

Video: Loewe via YouTube

Photo credit: Loewe, Facebook