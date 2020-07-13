Video: London fashion week SS20 round-up and panel discussion

ShowStudio hosts a discussion panel on the first-ever digital London fashion week with fashion experts PC Williams, Georgia Moot, Joshua James Small and Dogukan Nesanir. In this round-up the group weighs the pros, cons and innovations that came out of London fashion week going digital rather than a physical catwalk. The panellists also debate whether or not fashion weeks, even digital, are appropriate during a global pandemic, economic crisis, and an anti-racism movement as well as challenges of fashion students graduating in this time.

Source: ShowStudio, via YouTube