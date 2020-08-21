Video: Milan SS21 menswear fashion week : What worked and what didn't

Love magazine's senior editor, Pierre A. M'Pelé is joined by fashoin players Hannah Diamond, Nat Tong, Thomas Jr. Kwofie and Luke Meagher aka Haute Le Mode to discuss the pros and cons of digital fashion weeks taking part this year. Speaking specifically towards Milan fashion week men's Spring/Summer 2021, the panel goes through the different approaches from fashion houses and how they handled fashion weeks during pandemic. Prada, for example. published a series of films, whereas others stuck with the tried-and-tested physical shows. Watch as these fashionistas share their opinions on Milan fashion week SS21.

Source: ShowStudio, via YouTube