30,000 square metres added for logistics: FIEGE expands its location in Ibbenbüren

Three new warehouse segments are ready at the FIEGE Mega Center.

Ibbenbüren/ Greven, 15 July 2021 – Making space: The expansion of the FIEGE Mega Center in Ibbenbüren has been completed after roughly one year of construction work. Since the beginning of July, existing as well as new customers of the Greven-based family business have an additional 30,000 square metres of logistics space available to them at the multi-user facility located to the north of the Münsterland region. The FIEGE location in Ibbenbüren now holds around 155,000 square metres of warehouse space ready. In Ibbenbüren, FIEGE provides services for various clients from the fashion, consumer goods, industry, and healthcare sectors, thus enabling its clients to combine brick-and-mortar retailing with online selling by referring to customised supply chain solutions. The general contractor Klebl realised the building project together with FIEGE Real Estate.

Detlev Hornhues, FIEGE Branch Manager at the Mega Center Ibbenbüren, highlights the importance of the locations expansion: "The three additional warehouse segments are a milestone for our location. As FIEGE, we can use the new space created for logistics to accommodate our own development drive on one hand, while on the other specifically meeting our clients' plans for growth. For us as a service provider this means we can adapt even more flexibly to the wishes of our long-standing partners and new clients for more customised solutions. And we have come to realise that our offer arrives at just the right time, because the new warehouse segments have already been let."

Owing to the convenience of its location, the Ibbenbüren site is ideal to supply strong economic regions – in the north all the way up to Bremen and Hanover, and towards the south all the way to the Ruhr district. Jan Fiege, Managing Director Fiege Real Estate says: "The multi-user centre in Ibbenbüren came into operation in 1992 and since then has evolved continuously. The facility therefore still meets cutting-edge standards of a logistics property. Over the years, the facility has seen an efficient use of its capacities by a range of different clients. Today, it is run primarily as an eCommerce warehouse." E-tailers in particular are focusing increasingly on the highly professional handling of their logistical requirements, Jan Fiege continues. The demand for logistical spaces that cater to this remains strong. "We are therefore excited that this expansion gives us the opportunity to offer such an attractive space. Ibbenbüren is a crucial location for us, especially for our omni-channel fulfilment concepts."

About the FIEGE Group

The FIEGE Group, headquartered in Greven/ Germany, is one of Europe's leading logistics providers. Its competence lies particularly in the development and realisation of integrated supply chain systems, and it is considered a pioneer of contract logistics. In 2019, the Group generated a turnover of Euro 1.7 billion world-wide with a workforce of 19,000. 150 locations and co-operations based in 14 countries form a dense supply-chain network. 3.3 million square metres of warehouse and logistics space vouch for the company's efficiency. www.fiege.com

About FIEGE Omnichannel Retail

Consumer electronics, lifestyle, sports or fashion – as a genuine multi-channel service provider, FIEGE supplies both the brick-and-mortar retail trade as well as e-tailers. For this, FIEGE has supply chain solutions that serve national and international retailers and brands and cover everything from receiving shipments from around the world, to the delivery to B2B and B2C recipients in Europe, to processing returns. The essence lies in the processing of logistical flows at the logistics centre. FIEGE's value-added services include quality inspections, reconditioning and labelling – a service offer available for offline and online sales channels, or as a combination of the two known as a multi-channel solution.

About FIEGE Real Estate

Develop – build – manage – optimise: FIEGE Real Estate develops logistical properties from a single source. From site acquisition to planning regulations and construction law, from developing properties to intra-logistics, from the invitation to tender and the award of construction services and logistics to project control, asset management and facility management: As a developer, planner, logistician, operator, lessee and user of real property, FIEGE Real Estate secures premium building and supply chain standards to create the added security of long-term alternative uses – all of which combined with decades of experience.