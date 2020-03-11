Alife debuts the Spring Collection.

The latest collection focuses on classics, primarily colors and comfort and a revival of the Nylon swim / run shorts available with the second drop in April 2020.

Featured products include all over print intarsia knit sweater with the Alife Shop Art Museum logos continuing to propel Alife’s penchant for art and references of artwork from the historic Enjoy Records, owned by Bobby Robinson. Based out of Harlem, responsible for recording several hip hop groups, Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, The treacherous Three and Funky 4 + 1.

All of the Alife sweatshirts are milled and sewn in the United States. Made of OZ, pre shrunk cotton.

For more information on the collection, visit: www.alifenewyork.com