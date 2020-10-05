BOMBYX Announces CERES Organic Silk Certification

BOMBYX, the first organic certified Chinese silk company that uses Regenerative Agriculture Principles

(October 5, 2020 New York, NY) - BOMBYX, a division of PFGHL, is proud to announce that it has completed the CERES Organic Silk Certificationat their mulberry trees and silkworm farms. Following (EC) 834/2007 organic standards, the organic accreditation, is in addition to the company’s existing bluesign®, IFOAM, LEED, Think Green Initiative certifications, and many others in development throughout the global pandemic.

Founded in 2018, BOMBYX is an innovative silk supplier and textile manufacturer, creating environmentally conscious textiles through sustainable and responsible practices. It now joins over 430 CERES certified companies around the world and is the leading manufacturer of Grade-6A fine silk produced organically globally.

The new certification marks an important benchmark in the phases of evolution, as BOMBYX now approaches phase 2 with the successful inclusion of regenerative agriculture to their vertical operation. This continuous commitment to regenerative practices led them to an easier transition to achieve the organic silk certification. BOMBYX has been replacing chemical, GMO, and synthetic inputs with natural organic substitutes by incorporating sustainable farming practices. It includes intercropping, rotational cropping, and the introduction of animals for bio-organic pest control, which helps reduce the reliance on synthetic fertilizers and promote biodiversity, increasing the farm’s output naturally and regenerating the land without chemicals. These additional crops provide farmers with multiple sources of income that can help during the transition from non-organic to organic farming, a process that could take upwards of three years; during which, output from Mulberry trees are reduced.

“This is just a portion of the protocols BOMBYX teaches our farmers to use to help the land regenerate, increase their income, output, and quality of crops. We also look at our operation geographically to keep all parts as close together as possible (within Nanchong, Sichuan), to reduce carbon emissions in transportation and provide the freshest leaves for our silkworms, increasing quality and quantity for silk, ultimately increasing farmers’ incomes as well.” - Hilmond Hui, BOMBYX Vice President.

CERES, the sustainability advocacy organization, is one of the significant organic textile certifications, certifying according to the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS), IVN BEST, RCS, and the Organic Content Standard (OCS). One of its key metrics is the conservation or improvement of soil fertility. The results for both the soil and irrigation water in the BOMBYX sericulture base were much lower than the limit, a standard that is applicable to surface water, groundwater, treated aquaculture wastewater, and industrial wastewater.

The organization confirms that a portion of BOMBYX’s farms combines the best environmental practices of the high level of biodiversity, the preservation of natural resources, and high animal welfare standards. BOMBYX’s organic silkworms are fed 100% organic mulberry leaves, raised and harvested at an eco-friendly organic sericulture base far enough from contamination sources, such as conventional fruit or vegetable farms, industrial sites, or roads with heavy traffic. Based on business opportunity, the portion of organically operated BOMBYX farms will increase, with more land already having begun the transition period.

About Bombyx: Based in Hong Kong with operations in mainland China, BOMBYX is an innovative silk supplier and textile manufacturer that aims to disrupt the textile industry’s problematic norms and challenge the status quo. It understands that innovation and profitability do not have to come at the expense of the well-being of our planet or people. BOMBYX produces silk fabrics to big-name eco-brands, including Theory, Rag & Bone, Everlane, J. Crew, and Madewell.

